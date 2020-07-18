The PlayStation 5 is almost here. In that we know what it looks like, we know the hardware it will be packing, and we have seen a bunch of impressive games coming to the console at launch and in the next few months. While all of that is impressive, Sony keeps talking about how the new DualSense controller is a completely new experience for PS gamers. Today, we got a new video from The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, with a hands on of the new controller.

There’s not a lot of new information here, as far as the controller is concerned. However, we do get a real world look at how the adaptive triggers work, and Keighley’s opinions on the experience with the new DualSense. Plus, we get to see what the controller looks like in real life. After all, so far Sony has only shown off renders of the controller.

In the hands on video, Keighley tried out Astro’s Playground on the PS5, and it turns out that game will come pre-installed on all PlayStation 5 units. You know, something to get started with before you install any games on the system. The game makes use of a lot of the improvements in the PS5 controller, so it should give you a good idea of everything new here.

Apart from the hands on, Keighley also talked with Eric Lempey, a VP at SIE. Lempey shared Sony’s ideas for pre-orders. He clarified that they are not happening this week, as was rumoured. “We’ll let you know when preorders will happen. It’s not going to happen at a minute’s notice,” he said.

Also, if you’re like me and hoping to get the PS5 and the controller in a black colour, well Sony is still not committing to it, but they’re not denying it outright either. Keighley asked about different colour options for the controller as well, to which Lempey said “We’ll talk about it at some point.”

I mean, that does sound like Sony wants us to hold out hope to get the PS5 in a black variant as well. However, we will only get to know about that later it seems. You can check out the hands on video below to see for yourself what the next generation of PlayStation has in store for us.