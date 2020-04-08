Sony may not be ready to show off its next-gen console – PlayStation 5 (better known as PS5) but surprisingly, we’ve today got our first look at the new DualSense wireless controller. Yeah, it’s not called DualShock 5, as many of you may have expected, but Sony justifies the new name saying that it aims to offer a more immersive experience with this controller.

What’s New in PS5 DualSense Controller?

Right off the bat, one of the biggest noticeable changes will have to be the new dual-tone finish. Sony has only launched single colorway controllers to date but that now changes with the DualSense controller. It adopts a black and white finish. Also, Sony has left behind the boxy design and adopts a more fluid Xbox controller-like design.

Another design feature is the new placement of the light bar. It was previously housed on the rear, above the microUSB port, but it now sits on either side of the huge center touchpad. Sony has finally made the switch to the USB Type-C charging port with the DualSense controller, which is great news. The controller should now feel smaller, weigh less in the hand but continue to offer a strong battery life, as per the official blog post.

Speaking of other new features, Sony has swapped out the typical ‘rumble’ effect for a more nuanced haptic feedback. The company had previously talked about the same, along with the new adaptive L2 and R2 trigger system that will change the tension you feel based on the action you are performing inside a game.

There’s now a built-in microphone array in tow as well. This means you will now be able to speak with friends without using a bulky headset. You can still do that, if you want, via the dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom.

The solid PS button is now replaced with an outline-style logo whereas the share button is now called ‘Create’ on the DualSense controller. The official blog post describes it as – “With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch.”

Sony has only shared with us the DualSense controller’s design and features with us today. We will learn the pricing, availability, and other dual-tone finishes – if any – when the PS5 finally makes its official debut at the end of this year. PlayStation 5, for those unaware, is on track for a holiday 2020 release (i.e around 6 months from today) and here’s a quick look at its developer prototypes and official specs.