Sony’s all-new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is reportedly also compatible with Windows PCs and Android smartphones. Believed to have been first reported by YouTuber, Austin Evans, the controller can be hooked up to Microsoft’s Surface Go laptops as well as Google’s new Pixel 5 smartphone. In fact, it can also be used to play Xbox games, like Forza, on Android devices via Microsoft’s xCloud game-streaming service.

Do note that while the DualSense controller connects to the Surface Go over USB, it can only be hooked up to the Pixel 5 as a Bluetooth game-pad. That said, gaming via xCloud seems to work perfectly fine on the Google device, which suggests that it should be similarly compatible with just about all Android devices.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the PS5 DualSense controller is not compatible with PS4, which means you cannot replace your existing PS4 controller with the new device even if you want to. It is also not compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, but that is to be expected. However, the fact that it can be used to play Xbox games at all is a notable discovery, even if it’s only in a roundabout manner.

Sony officially unveiled the DualSense wireless controller earlier this year, much ahead of the official PS5 launch. The device reportedly comes with a 1,560mAh battery, which is more than 50% larger than the 1,000mAh unit in the PS4 DualShock controller. While the device is still unavailable at retail, Sony has announced that it will be priced at Rs. 5,990 in India.