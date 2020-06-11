Anyone who has read anything I have written about the PS 5 knows that I was upset with Sony for keeping things so secret. Even today, when sitting down to watch the Sony event, I wasn’t expecting to see the PlayStation 5’s design. However, Sony surprised me, and damn is this a good surprise.

At the very end of the stream, Sony showed off the design of the PlayStation 5, and, wait for it, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Yes, there’s a disk-less digital only edition of the PlayStation 5!

Sony has gone for a very different design with the PlayStation 5, as you can see in the featured image, but for some reason I kind of like it. It’s different, and it’s bold even though it looks sleek. The design of the console also looks fine with the DualSense Controller next to it.

If you hate this design, don’t @ me, but if you love it, comment down below! Also, Sony unveiled a bunch of other stuff at the event as well. There’s a new DualSense charging station for the PS5 controllers, an HD camera, new headphones that look sick as hell, and a media remote which for some reason looks very weird. Here’s the entire PS5 family of devices for you to feast your eyes upon. It really is something, this design.