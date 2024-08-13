Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launched For $1799

The Google Pixel Fold, while not one of the best foldable devices, was a great first try by Google. Almost 15 months later, we do not have Google’s second try at foldable, and the giant is calling it the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The original Fold was slow for a flagship and didn’t have the kind of features that Android has added for foldables since its release. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold hopefully fixes those drawbacks, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Design and Display

The dimensions of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold measure 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.11 mm when folded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 when unfolded. The cover screen is a 6.24-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 1080 x 2424 pixels resolution. It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The inner display is a large 8-inch 2075 x 2152 pixels resolution LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for the design, the 9 Pro Fold looks taller in comparison to the original Fold. The screen at the front is much narrower and rectangular than the square-ish screen on the last-gen foldable. I’m not a fan of the alien eyes-like design and feel the Pixel Fold had a better camera module.

The bottom of the devices houses the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card slot. When unfolded, the first thing you’ll notice is the much slimmer bezels compared to the Pixel Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an IPX8 rating as well.

Hardware

Tensor G4 powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s an octa-core SoC with a 1+3+4 setup consisting of 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.1 GHz, 3 x Cortex-A720 @ 2.4 GHz, and 4 x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95 GHz. The new Tensor returns around 10% increased performance over Tensor G3.

The Pixel Fold was powered by the Tensor G2 and the overall improvement in performance after the jump to Tensor G4 comes to around 30%, on paper. The storage and RAM are UFS 4.0 and LPDDR5.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Cameras

The primary camera on the 9 Pro Fold is the same 48 MP wide IMX787 unit, which is weird considering Google has switched to the IMX858 on the Pixel 9 series. It’s a half-inch sensor with OIS.

The second camera is a 10.5 MP ultrawide snapper, and the third Telephoto is a 10.8 MP snapper with OIS. Furthermore, the inner and cover display selfie cameras are the same Samsung 3K1 10 MP 1/3.95″ sensors.

Software

On the software front, the phone comes with Android 14 out of the box and, like the Pixel 8 and 9 series, it will receive 7 major Android updates and feature drops. The lack of Android 15 with the new launch is unfortunate and takes one update away from the 7-year quota. The devices should soon get Android 15 which brings a few great features for foldables that you can check out in our Android 15 features article.

The 9 Pro Fold gets on-device AI features with Gemini Nano like Image to Text, Pixel Screenshots, and Pixel Studio.

Battery and Connectivity

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with a 4,560 mAh battery, which is lower than the Fold’s 4,821 mAh cell. However, the charging speed has been improved by twice to 45W from 21W last year. This is coupled with 15W wireless charging.

As for the connectivity, there’s Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Ultra-wideband chip, and NFC. The USB 3.2 Type-C port supports display output.

Colors and Pricing

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available in two colors – Porcelain and Obsidian and is available in two storage variants 16 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB+ 512 GB.

The base variant costs $1799 whereas the 512 GB variant costs a whopping $1,919. If you’re looking to upgrade from the Pixel Fold, do check out our Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Pixel Fold comparison.

What are your thoughts on the new Pixel foldable? Let us know in the comments below.