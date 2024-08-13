Google Pixel 9 Series Goes Official with Tensor G4, New AI Features

After months of leaks and rumors that left nothing to the imagination, Google finally released the Pixel 9 series. This marks the first for the search giant to have released four new devices at once. The lineup features a flat display, back, and sides, probably inspired by the new iPhone or Galaxy S24 series. Now that we have official specs and pricing for all four models, let’s see what Google has in store for us this time.

Google Pixel 9 Series Launched

Pixel 9

Starting with Pixel 9, you get a smaller 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Gorilla Glass Victus2 protection, dual 50 MP main and 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5 MP punch-hole shooter at the front. All three of them can capture 4K videos at 60 FPS. The phone packs a 4700 mAh battery covered with a glossy glass exterior.

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL

The 9 Pro goes for a smaller form factor, just like the iPhone’s Pro models. It comes with a 6.3-inch, 1.5k LTPO panel. The Pro XL has a 6.8-inch display and a large 5060 mAh battery compared to the normal Pro’s 4700 mAh, which is the same as the Pixel 9.

The rest of the specs are the same for both, with a 50 MP main + 48 MP ultrawide and 48 MP 5x telephoto lens, and another 42 MP front camera. They also get Gorilla Glass Victus 2. You can read our detailed comparison between the two devices here.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Finally, Google announced the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the successor to the company’s foldable from last year. It has a taller cover display, a larger inner display with thinner bezels, a 48 MP main+ 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8 MP telephoto camera arrangement, and two 10 MP selfie cameras for the cover and internal displays. It brings necessary improvements in design with a sturdier hinge that goes completely flat, unlike the last model.

All phones are powered by Google’s new Tensor G4 processor based on a 4nm architecture. It’ll improve performance and include a new model for satellite connectivity. Another good news is Google offers a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support, and 27-watt wireless charging on all four devices.

Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro: Price and Availability

The Pixel 9 comes in four colorways: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Green. It is available in two RAM and storage configurations. Here’s the pricing for them.

Google Pixel 9: $799

The Pixel 9 Pro and the Pro XL, are also launching in four distinct color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose, and Hazel. The 9 Pro and the XL will have three storage configurations, but only the smaller Pro will have two memory options. The 9 Pro XL will come with only 16 GB of RAM. These are their prices.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: $999

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,099

Lastly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is only released in two different shades: Porcelain and Obsidian. Just like the Pixel 9 Pro, it will have two options for the RAM and three for the storage. This is the official launch price of the phone.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1,799

Google has increased the price of their phone two years in a row, putting it right against the iPhone 15 series. The tech giant is definitely more confident about its product lineup this year, and it shows in the pricing. What do you think about the new phones, and will you be getting anyone of the newly launched Pixel 9 series? Let us know in the comments section.