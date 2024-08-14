Pixel 8 and 7 Series Get Price Cuts in India After Pixel 9 Launch

Google just released its new flagship Pixel 9 series, with four devices under its banner. And with the new devices, comes a heavy price tag. But for those in the market to grab a new Pixel, this could be a good time as all the older phones like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 have received a major price drop of up to Rs 7,00o. Check out the details below.

All the Pixel devices in the 8 series and the 7a are getting a hefty price drop making them more affordable than their usual asking price as shared by X user, @ishanagarwal24. Here’s a breakdown of the new and old prices.

Google Pixel 8

8+128GB: Rs 71,999 (Old: Rs 75,999)

8+256GB: Rs 77,999 (Old: Rs 82,999)

Pixel 8 Pro

12+128GB: Rs 99,999 (Old: Rs 1,06,999)

12+256GB: Rs 1,06,999 (Old: Rs 1,13,999)

Google Pixel 8a

8+128GB: Rs 49,999 (Old: Rs 52,999)

8+256GB: Rs 56,999 (Old: Rs 59,999)

Google Pixel 7a

8+128GB: Rs 41,999 (Old: Rs 43,999)

These are the official prices, which is why they appear more than what you would usually see on online retailers like Flipkart. They often go for way less than that. If we talk about their current listed price, then the Pixel 8 (8+128) is available for just Rs 58,999. There’s also an additional 4,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards.

You can get the phones for even cheaper in the upcoming Big Billion Day sale which will see massive price cuts and discounts using credit and debit cards bringing the price down even further.

So if you are thinking of treating yourself to a new Pixel or getting one for someone close to you, then here’s your chance. Just keep a close eye on the price and upcoming deals. Getting a Pixel 8 phone is still a pretty attractive option, given they’ll receive 7 years of updates just like the 9 series. But what are your thoughts about it? Are you getting yourself a new Pixel now, or waiting on the sale? Let us know in the comments.