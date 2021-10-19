Here Are All the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Colors You Can Get

At its much-awaited Pixel Fall launch event, Google has officially launched its flagship smartphones – the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today. The Pixel 6 series can be seen as the revival of the Pixel flagship, especially with Google using its first-ever in-house Tensor chip aboard these devices. The Pixel 6 series also includes up to 120Hz displays, 50MP cameras, 30W fast-charging, and also the first to come with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Now, if you are wondering, what all colors you can get the Pixel 6 in, well, we have you covered.

Now, unlike its lackluster Pixel 5 flagship from last year, Google has designed the Pixel 6 series to offer you more variety. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are both available in 3 different color variants each, with a dual-tone design separated by the camera bar. Yeah, a camera bar – with no camera rings, just a wide black strip with the sensors and LED flash. Take a look at the six color variants of the Pixel 6 series right here:

Pixel 6 Color Variants

The standard Pixel 6 includes a flat display on the front, a frame with a matte aluminum finish, and a glass back panel with a huge camera bump. You can get the Pixel 6 in the following color variants:

Sorta Seafoam

Kinda Coral

Stormy Black

Pixel 6 Pro Color Variants

The Pixel 6 Pro includes a bigger curved display on the front, a polished aluminum frame, and a glass back with the same camera bar, but with an additional telephoto sensor. Also, as compared to the standard Pixel 6, the Pro variant comes in more premium and muted colors such as gold, white, and black. You can get the Pixel 6 Pro in the following color variants:

Sorta Sunny

Cloudy White

Stormy Black

My favorite among the colors you can get for the Pixel 6 series will have to be the Sorta Seafoam (green) or the Cloudy White. Which Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro colorway will you get and why? Let us know in the comments section below.