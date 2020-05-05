The Pixel 4a launch is coming closer, and there have already been a bunch of leaks about the phone’s design, its specs, and more. Heck, just yesterday we even got an early camera review of the phone on YouTube!

Today, however, we have a probable Pixel 4a leak from Google’s Senior VP of hardware, Rock Osterloh. Osterloh shared a screenshot of the Fitbit app on Twitter to show off a milestone he reached. Twitter users quickly observed that the screenshot looked a lot like it was from the Pixel 4a, especially since there’s clearly a punch-hole in the left corner of the screenshot.

Earth badge on Fitbit! pic.twitter.com/TvUs4dYQF6 — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) May 4, 2020

The Pixel 4a is expected to sport a punch-hole display when it launches. Even though that’s not confirmed, all the leaks we have had to this point claim a punch hole design, and this screenshot fits right in with that. Moreover, the fonts and the icons in the status bar line up with the Pixel design language, lending more credibility to theories that the screenshot is indeed from the unreleased Pixel 4a.

Whether Osterloh posted the screenshot in an absent minded moment or not is uncertain, but the tweet is still available, so clearly Google has no issue with people wondering about it being from the Pixel 4a.

The Mountain View giant is expected to start selling the upcoming mid-ranger on May 22, by some reports, and as usual, it should pack in great cameras, especially for the price. So, are you excited about the Pixel 4a? Let us know in the comments.