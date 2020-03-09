After witnessing the design renders of Google Pixel 4a last December, a set of live images of the handset has now surfaced online, reiterating the design choices made by the Mountain View giant on its upcoming mid-range handset.

The live images leak happened twice over the weekend. Firstly, images of the alleged Pixel 4a with a fabric case were shared on Reddit who goes by the username mseven97, citing a Pixel Facebook group as the source of images. The images were later tweeted by TechDroider. Take a look at the images below.

The hands-on images of the handset without the fabric case were shared again by TechDroider on Twitter, courtesy of Raudel Diaz Perez. Below are those images.

Judging by the placeholder in the place of Google logo, it is likely that these images are from one of those prototype units of the handset. The previously speculated punch-hole display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a physical fingerprint scanner, and a single rear camera with square camera bump are present on these images as well.

The leaked images comply with the design renders shared by Onleaks and hence, it is possible that we might be looking at the Pixel 4a after all. However, since these images can’t be verified for their legitimacy just yet, we would recommend taking these hands-on images with a pinch of salt.

Pixel 4a is expected to sport a 5.87-inch or 5.8-inch display. The device is likely to come with a Snapdragon 730 chipset. Google was expected to announce the Pixel 4a at Google I/O 2020, whose physical event unfortunately had to be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. We will have to wait for an official announcement to learn more about Pixel 4a’s launch and availability.