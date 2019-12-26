Alongside the much-awaited Pro variant, Oppo Reno 3 also made its debut at the China launch event today. It’ another piece of the puzzle for the company’s new affordable 5G phone lineup. Oppo Reno 3 is the younger sibling of the Reno 3 Pro 5G but it stands out today for being the first-ever smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G chipset. It not only makes 5G connectivity more accessible but also offers flagship-level features at an affordable price point.

Oppo Reno 3: Specs and Features

The design and construction of the Oppo Reno 3 are similar to its Pro variant, except for some obvious differences here and there. The rear panel looks exactly the same with its hyperbolic design and eye-catching colors, but this variant is slightly thicker at 7.96mm than the Reno 3 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 3 ditches the dual-curved design, as well as punch-hole camera, on the front and opts for a more traditional flat display. You can also see the waterdrop notch (which became a smartphone trend in 2019) with a 32MP selfie snapper up-top. It’s a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response. The panel also supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This smartphone may not sport the fancy dual-curved design, but it is going to make 5G connectivity available to the masses (not really! why? read on). Oppo Reno 3 is the first-ever smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, which was launched back in November this year. The chipset is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, Oppo Reno 3 upgrades the primary camera from a 48MP sensor to a 64MP sensor on the rear. It’s paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 115-degree FOV, a 2MP mono lens, and finally a 2MP macro lens. It supports the new Ultra Stable 2.0 video mode for smoother video capture but skimps on the telephoto capabilities offered with the Pro variant.

Oppo Reno 3 also comes equipped with the same 4,025mAh battery pack along with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support as the Pro variant. All essential connectivity options are in tow here and the device runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7, which was unveiled last month and brought a number of new features, out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 3 has been priced starting at 3399 yuan (around Rs. 34,600) for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end 12GB+128GB requires you to shell out 3699 yuan (around Rs 37,700) in China.

The device is already up for pre-order and will go sale starting from 31st December. You can pick from among the same 4 color variants as the Reno 3 Pro 5G, which includes the Moon night black, Sunrise Impression, Misty White, and Blue starry night.

Now, most of you would have imagined Oppo to price the Reno 3 rather aggressively (at least we did think so) to target the mass market but that doesn’t seem to be the case here. This smartphone is priced way higher than expected and seems like Redmi K30 5G will lead the 5G trend in China with a much affordable price tag.