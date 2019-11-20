After teasing its next custom software skin over the past week, Oppo has today taken the wraps off ColorOS 7 at an event in China. I know, you must have expected a stock-ish UI experience from Oppo, but the company is sticking to its custom icon and font designs. It has refreshed the interface, improved the performance, and added some new features as well. So, let’s not waste any more time and check out what’s new in ColorOS 7:

New Features in ColorOS 7

Visual Changes

As is expected with each software upgrade, there’s a boatload of visual changes that will enhance the user experience. Oppo carries forward ColorOS 6’s borderless visual concept with a simpler, more lightweight UI in ColorOS 7. There’s a new “Oppo Sans” font, more white space, redesigned icons, and a softer color scheme in tow to reduce visual fatigue.

Oppo has developed a new quantum animation engine for improved visual interaction, as well as a global dark theme as well. There’s new Art+ wallpaper on board as well to offer users a wide range of options to look and feel of their Oppo or Realme smartphone. All of this should make the UI easy on the eyes, says the company.

Improved Performance

In a manner similar to Apple, Oppo has revealed performance improvement numbers for ColorOS 7. The new custom skin here brings a 25% improvement in app startup, a 40% more efficient RAM utilization, and a 15% better touch response – which will surely come handy for gamers. Gaming on ColorOS 7 will be breezy, thanks to a 19% improvement.

Some background optimizations are also in play here to enhance the overall experience. New software features include a Focus Mode, as teased on Weibo. It’s similar to the Zen Mode that debuted on OnePlus phones earlier in 2019. The phone will now automatically switch to DND mode when it connects to your car’s Bluetooth.

Soloop Video Editor

Oppo has tried to simplify video editing with ColorOS 7. It has introduced a Soloop video editor, which uses an image algorithm to scan your video recordings. It finds and singles out the good section and automatically joins them, applies effects, and outputs a striking video.

ColorOS 7 also improves on the camera software with the addition of a Polar Night Mode. Oppo phones already have a night mode but the company has now developed an image enhancement algorithm. It uses multi-frame noise reduction to output stunning pictures even under low-light conditions.

Breeno Voice

When most Chinese phone makers have their own voice assistant (like Xiaomi’s Xiao AI, Vivo’s Jovi), why does Oppo have to stay behind? ColorOS 7 sees the debut of “Breeno Voice,” which can understand complex commands and help users out with daily tasks or interactions.

Apart from this, ColorOS 7 also introduces the “new file transfer protocol” that will work across Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices. A new shortcut to capture screenshots, flashback button to switch between a game and messaging apps, and a myriad of other features have made their way in this custom skin.

List of Devices That Will Get ColorOS 7 Update

Oppo has today announced that it will begin beta testing the ColorOS 7 update later this month. It will start with 3 Reno devices on November 25 and should reach a total of 20 Oppo and Realme devices by Q2 2020. You can check out the update roadmap for China attached down below:

Get ColorOS 7 Beta on November 25 Oppo Reno Ace Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Oppo Reno

Get ColorOS 7 Update in December Oppo Reno 2

Get ColorOS 7 Update in Q1 2020 Oppo Reno 2Z Oppo Reno Z Oppo Find X / Find X Lamborghini Edition Oppo R17 Oppo R17 Pro Oppo K5 Realme X Realme X Youth Edition (Realme 3 Pro) Realme Q (Realme 5 Pro)

Get ColorOS 7 Update in Q2 2020 Realme X2 (Realme XT Snapdragon 730G) Realme X2 Pro Oppo R15 / R15 Dream Mirror Edition Oppo A9x Oppo A9 Oppo A11 Oppo A11x



There’s currently no word on whether all the aforementioned phones will receive Android 10 alongwith Oppo’s custom skin. I hope they do. Oppo has revealed the update timeline only for China today but we won’t have to wait long to learn the update timeline for India. The company has scheduled an event for November 26 to unveil ColorOS 7 in the country, which is next week. So, stay tuned for more information.