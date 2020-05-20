Having launched its first smart TVs last year, OnePlus is apparently working on its next-gen TVs. The Bluetooth SIG has certified a new OnePlus TV and Remote Control, suggesting their imminent launch. Listed as 1+ LED TV just like last year’s models, the TV has the model number 55UA0A00. It suggests that the TV might have a 55-inch screen.

The listing further suggests that the TV might be powered by a newer MediaTek processor as opposed to the older MT55670 SoC used in last year’s offerings. Interestingly, the new remote might also have a brand new Realtek Bluetooth chip under-the-hood, as suggested by another listing.

Bluetooth SIG had certified at least 39 different OnePlus TV models last year. However, only one model has been certified so far this year. It is very likely that more models will be certified in the coming days. So, we’ll definitely keep an eye out for that. Either way, there’s no more information on the device at this point, but we’ll hopefully get more details sooner rather than later.

OnePlus officially unveiled its first-ever smart TV last September. Called the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro, both the models feature 55-inch 4K QLED panels, 50W speaker and a number of other features. On the software side of things, they run Android TV with OnePlus’s proprietary OxygenPlay UI on top. An update earlier this year added a number of third-party video-streaming apps to the TVs. The new apps include Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji and MX Player. The new version of the software also comes with Spotify and JioSaavn pre-installed.