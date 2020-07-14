OnePlus has not only decided to expand its smart TV lineup this year but also added new content to its discovery platform, OxygenPlay. OnePlus TV users are now set to gain access to hundreds of premium documentaries, thanks to the company’s latest partnership with DocuBay.

DocuBay is a premium streaming service from N10 Media Network and is meant for documentary lovers. OnePlus TV user will have access to over 300 handpicked titles from more than 100 countries under OxygenPlay. DocuBay’s catalogue continues to grow consistently with the addition of a new documentary every day.

The platform includes documentaries from across multiple genres. They’re referred to as Bays, thus, the name. The genres included are travel, politics, sports, science, crime, and more. OnePlus doles out the names of some of the titles, such as Stonehenge, Sea of Galilee, and The Rider and the Wolf, among others that are available in 4K and HD resolution.

DocuBay’s content will be accessible to premium OnePlus TV Q1 and budget OnePlus TV U1, Y1 series users across the globe. “We are excited to partner with DocuBay and bring a truly unique content experience to our community of users. This partnership will further provide OnePlus TV users access to premium, global content, with [an] unparalleled viewing experience on the OnePlus TVs,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India in an official statement.

OxygenPlay already serves content from over 15 partners. This includes the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Zee5, Voot, Eros Now, and more. Now, DocuBay joins the ranks of these global platforms to satiate its users’ need for more premium content. I’m not a big fan of documentaries but it’s possible that they are right up your alley.