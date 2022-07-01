OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Launching in India on July 4

After launching a 43-inch model of its Y1S Pro smart TV in India earlier this year, OnePlus has now announced that it will launch the new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in the country on July 4. The company has also revealed the details about its upcoming addition to its smart TV line in India. Check them out right here!

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Confirmed Details

OnePlus recently took to Twitter to officially announce the launch of the new 50-inch Y1S Pro smart TV in India. The company has also created a dedicated microsite to showcase the upcoming 50-inch Y1S Pro smart TV on its official website as well as on Amazon. Ready to bring home an upgraded 4K cinematic experience? The #OnePlusTV 50Y1S Pro is premiering soon. Get notified and win big: https://t.co/kQNtIxkWs0 pic.twitter.com/TYNixUHgKT— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 29, 2022

It is revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smart TV will come with a 50-inch 4K display with various AI-powered visual features (MEMC, dynamic contrast, content optimization), Dolby Atmos-backed speakers, and more. It will support minimal bezels, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. These features are fueled by the company’s advanced Gamma Engine.

For audio, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro comes with a similar speaker setup as its 43-inch counterpart. There are two speakers that can deliver 24W output and support Dolby Atmos. The smart TV also comes with other smart features such as screen mirroring and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In fact, it can automatically detect other OnePlus devices such as the OnePlus Buds or the OnePlus Watch. Users can connect their devices to it and control many TV functionalities without the smart remote.

The new Y1S Pro also comes with a Smart Manager that allows users to monitor and optimize the performance of their TVs and even run a Remote Diagnosis to detect and resolve technical issues. Coming to the I/O ports, there are 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet connector, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The OnePlus smart TV will pack 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It will also come with OxygenPlay to enable users to discover new content across platforms.

As for the price, although OnePlus has not yet confirmed the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro, it is expected to be priced below Rs 40,000. However, we suggest you stay tuned for the company to officially launch the TV in India on July 4 for a better idea of the new smart TV.