OnePlus has just started rolling out its third update to its first-gen televisions, the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro.

The incoming update (version: V1.10.0T2001090305) adds a number of third-party video-streaming apps to OxygenPlay. This includes Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, and MX Player. The new version of the software will also come with Spotify and JioSaavn pre-installed, said the company in an official post on the OnePlus Forums.

Apart from the aforementioned content integrations, this new update also brings a few relatively minor features, including a new playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo, and the ability to share the Wi-Fi hotspot from your OnePlus smartphone to OnePlus TV with OnePlus Connect. Also, the app supports five devices simultaneously.

In addition, the PQ modes have been streamlined with added color gamut conversion and the ability to turn off motion smoothing in Dolby Vision mode. There’s also support for embedded and external subtitles while playing local videos, and the ability to turn the TV on/ off via the Prime Video button.

As is almost always the case, the update is only being rolled out in batches, so it might take a couple of days before being available for every user. According to OnePlus, “[The] OTA will be incremental, which will reach a small percentage of users today, and followed with a broader rollout in a few days.”

So, do you own a OnePlus TV? If so, you should get the update in the coming days if you haven't got it already.