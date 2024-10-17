OnePlus Will Officially Unveil OxygenOS 15 on This Date

Google rolled out the stable version of Android 15 for Pixels earlier this week, and the rest of the OEMs are now following up with their own releases. Among them is OnePlus, which has now revealed the official release date for its next Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update, and it’s going to happen next week.

OnePlus posted on X “#OxygenOS15, a breath of fresh air, coming soon!” alongside a short animated video. The company went with the “Speed meets AI” tagline, indicating the update will focus more on AI features. https://twitter.com/oneplus/status/1846831011944120549

OnePlus itself didn’t confirm the exact release date in the X post. But, it was actually the company’s Community post that revealed the announcement date to be October 24.

OPPO recently announced ColorOS 15 in China, with many features across the board. These include a host of AI features like image upscaling, unblur, eraser, and image generation. Besides, there will also be extensive improvements to Dynamic Pill.

We can expect OxygenOS to get most of these features. It was also previously reported that OxygenOS 15 will copy iOS features and the UI elements will be inspired by the same.

Some of the upcoming key features include new lock screen customizations, a brand-new quick settings panel, Dynamic Pill improvements, and new, smoother animations across the board. We hope at least some of the features in our OxygenOS 15 wishlist make it to the release.

If you’re wondering which phones will get it, you can check the full list of expected devices in our OxygenOS 15 roundup. OnePlus’ latest OnePlus 12, 12R, and OnePlus Open should be among the first phones to receive the Android 15 update.

OnePlus is yet to start inviting people for Beta testing. So, it’s fair to assume that the stable update won’t roll out until December or January next year.

What are your thoughts and expectations from the upcoming version? What features would you like to see OnePlus add to the UI? Let us know in the comments below.