Android 15 Officially Released with Private Space and App Pairs

After months of Beta updates, followed by another couple of months and a half of waiting, Android 15 has finally released for Google Pixel phones. We’re already familiar with most of the new features and changes arriving in this new release, but now it is time to take a look at what survived the cutting room floor and managed to roll out in the stable build.

This update is rolling out to all compatible Pixel devices, and if you want to check whether your device is in line to get the update or not, then read our list of Android 15 compatible devices. So without any further delay, here’s a look at all the new key features and changes.

What’s New on Android 15

Unlike previous Android updates, this version is pretty lukewarm, as it doesn’t bring any major design changes or customization features. Instead, it adds quality-of-life features like App Archiving which lets you delete unused app files to save storage, keeping your data intact. Similar to offloading apps in iOS.

There’s also the option to save app pairs to quickly relaunch them in a split screen. This feature was limited to tablets on Android 14, but now making its way to smartphones with this update.

It also adds a few new privacy-oriented features. Like Private Space, which locks apps with sensitive information in a separate profile. Similar to app hiding that we have seen in other OEM skins like OxygenOS and Nothing OS.

As an added benefit, it won’t even show notifications from said apps in Private Space. Android will also ask you to enter your screen lock whenever you try to change screen timeout duration or change USB pairing modes.

With Google promising 7 years of OS updates, the new version of Android allows you to keep tabs on your phone’s storage health. Other than that, there are minor changes like the revamped volume panel and predictive back gesture. To learn more, check out our Android 15 features list, where we have discussed each of the additions in detail.

The latest Android update is arriving for the Pixel 9 series as well as the Pixel 8, 7, and 6 devices. This was an odd year, when Vivo released Android 15 to its devices days before Google did. It seems like the latter’s attention was focused on AI, which is why Android got a little neglected this year.

Hopefully, Android 16 will come sooner next time around. What are your thoughts about Android 15, And is your device in line to get the latest update? Let us know in the comments below.