OxygenOS 15 Is Set to Copy Several iOS Features

OxygenOS 15 is OnePlus’ upcoming and highly anticipated update and going by its track record, it could arrive sometime later this year. However, as per a new report, the OxygenOS experience will not be the same, for better or worse.

SmartPrix has been able to get a sneak peek into OnePlus’ beta testing of the next OxygenOS iteration. Well, turns out, OxygenOS may be planning to take a very HyperOS route for the next version, making it appear very iOS-inspired. Thanks to this very report, we now have an idea of the kind of things you can expect from the upcoming OxygenOS 15.

For starters, OxygenOS 15 will see a complete Control Center (aka, Quick Settings) revamp, and it’s honestly much needed. The design aesthetics are expected to change a bit. But, the biggest change is the separation of the notification shade from the quick settings.

Just like on iOS and HyperOS, swiping down from the top right reveals the Control Center, while swiping down from the left summons the notification shade. That’s a good decision, especially since it will reduce the clutter and make the UI look a lot cleaner. However, just like on HyperOS, you can choose to revert back to the old look.

Another important update reportedly coming to the OxygenOS 15 Control Center is being able to rearrange the tiles to your liking. Moreover, it seems you will also be able to customize the lock screen to your heart’s content. As SmartPrix reports, from being able to change the lockscreen clock’s size, position, and color to even being able to use a depth effect, more customizations are certainly on the way, from the sound of it.

Right now, apart from being able to shuffle in between two lackluster clock designs, there’s nothing in terms of lock screen customization. So, this will definitely be a very welcome change.

While we recently did get a brand new volume access panel on the OxygenOS, OnePlus is not quite done here. Apparently, just like on iOS, the volume slider will shrink to a narrower panel when pressed again.

Next, you will also be able to see your memories come to life with OxygenOS 15, thanks to Live Photos. You get to see the same feature on iOS as well, where shots have a certain amount of motion to them before stagnating as an image. On Pixels, Google calls it Motion Mode.

The Dynamic Island-like Fluid Cloud feature of OxygenOS will also be getting a more iOS-like twist in its next rendition. So, unlike sitting on the left and triggering our OCDs, it will now be integrated within the notch itself.

Finally, OnePlus’ classic Never Settle easter egg is back. For those unaware, simply typing 1+ in the preloaded calculator app and hitting equal lets you see the Never Settle animation.

But, that’s hopefully not the end of it, and we’ll get to see more from the OxygenOS 15. The good thing is that the OxygenOS 15 Beta is most likely around the corner and is expected to land by the end of this month itself or sometime in October. So, fellow OxygenOS users, be on the lookout for that!

What do you think about OxygenOS 15 getting an iOS-inspired revamp? Cry your heart out in the comments down below!