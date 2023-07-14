The Launch Date for OnePlus’ First Foldable Phone Leaks Online

OnePlus officially confirmed its impending entry into the foldable smartphone market in February with a teaser announcement. As months rolled by, we witnessed several leaks and rumors, along with reliable evidence of the device launching in early August. And now, a new leak confirming the release date for OnePlus’ first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, has appeared online. So, check out all the details below.

OnePlus Open Launching on August 29: Report

According to a trustworthy source, OnePlus Open will be released on August 29. SmartPrix, a media outlet, received this exclusive report from a reliable insider who obtained the information from sources within the company. Additionally, as confirmed earlier, the unveiling is set to take place at an in-person event in New York.

Source: Onleaks/SmartPrix

In terms of the specifications, as leaked earlier, the upcoming OnePlus foldable is rumored to feature a QHD+ primary foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the screen size has not been confirmed yet. The device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and include a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 32MP front-facing camera.

OnePlus Open will most likely support 100W fast wired charging. The operating system is expected to be OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13. At this time, pricing details have not been disclosed, but we are eager to see the approach the brand takes with its pricing strategy.

Although this is an exciting leak, we urge you to take this with a grain of salt. The chain of sources for this information remains unverifiable at the moment. Hence, the accuracy of this leak is questionable. However, we are optimistic about OnePlus’ first foldable smartphone, and we will update you once we receive any official information.

In the meantime, comment your thoughts on the foldable phone marker and your expectations from OnePlus’ debut foldable phone. Will it be able to take on the upcoming Galaxy Fold Z5?