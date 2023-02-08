OnePlus Teases Its First-Ever Foldable Phone; to Arrive in Q3 2023

OnePlus went all out with a slew of products, including the OnePlus 11, its first tablet, its first keyboard, and more yesterday. And it appears it’s time for another first for OnePlus as it has also teased its foldable phone at yesterday’s Cloud 11 event. Check out the details below.

OnePlus Foldable Phone Confirmed

At the end of the event, OnePlus’ Navnit Nakra, talked about an exciting new offering, which will arrive soon. And from the slight glimpse (timestamp: 1:52:40) we got, it will be the first foldable by the company. The foldable phone is confirmed to arrive in Q3 2023 but no proper detail has been revealed as of now.

And while the company hasn’t revealed anything too substantial, we do have some rumors to look at. It is suggested that OnePlus will launch two foldable phones, folding in both vertical and horizontal fashions. A recent rumor hinted at the names being the OnePlus V Fold and the OnePlus V Flip. OnePlus V Fold

OnePlus V Flip

monikers have already been trademarked by the brand.

The internal testing of (at least) one of these has begun in several regions, including Europe, as per my source.#OnePlus #OnePlusVFold #OnePlusVFlip pic.twitter.com/f3jMgoQ89x— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 29, 2023

We don’t know what these two foldable phones will bring about but these could be similar to the Oppo Find N2 and the recent Find N2 Flip to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip models. So, expect high refresh rate displays, top-end chipsets and cameras, and several new foldable phone-centric software optimizations. The price could be on the higher side but it would be too soon to comment on how OnePlus plans to go about the foldable route.

Since the teaser has just dropped, we expect more details (both official and unofficial) to arrive until the device hits the stage. We will keep you posted on new information, so, stay tuned. Also, would you like a OnePlus foldable phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

And if you missed last night’s coverage, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, the OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus Keyboard too. Do check out the links for a proper idea.