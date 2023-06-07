OnePlus Foldable Phone Could Arrive Pretty Soon!

Earlier in February, OnePlus teased its first-ever foldable device. The device is expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2023. After previous information on its leaked timeline, we have something new that corroborates the same and something on the launch venue too. Continue reading below to know more.

OnePlus Fold Launch Details Revealed!

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, via Pricebaba, has claimed that the much-awaited OnePlus Fold smartphone will arrive in the first half of August and will be unveiled via an in-person event held in New York.

This launch timeline makes sense as the foldable market is heating up quite rapidly. With the launch set for August, the OnePlus Fold can easily compete with the already announced Google Pixel Fold, the Oppo Find N2 foldable, and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Even Samsung is expected to unveil its Z fold series devices as early as July.

The choice of New York as the event venue makes sense as well. Given that this is OnePlus’ debut in the foldable smartphone arena, it is critical for the company to break into the U.S. foldable market, which for now, is dominated by Samsung. With Google, Oppo, and Motorola entering the foldable space, the tides have begun to shift a bit. This could be the perfect opportunity for OnePlus to distinguish itself as a worthy Samsung foldable replacement in the United States.

OnePlus Fold Announcement at the Cloud 11 event earlier this year

To jog your memory, the OnePlus Fold (which could arrive with the OnePlus V Fold moniker) is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, an 8-inch inner foldable QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50MP primary sensor, a 4,800mAh battery, 80W fast charging, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. OnePlus most likely will carry over the Hasselblad partnership for its foldable as well. Expect to see several OxygenOS 13 based on Android 14 optimizations specifically curated to cater to the foldable form factor.

We can also witness two foldable devices from OnePlus. Expect the devices to be competitively priced. There are chances that it may be the revamped version of the Oppo Find N3, which could also be introduced in August.

We have a lot to know about OnePlus’ first foldable phone. Hence, it would be best to wait for further details to emerge. So, stay tuned with us for the latest developments about the device. In the meanwhile, comment down your thoughts below about the upcoming OnePlus foldable.