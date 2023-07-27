OnePlus Open, Is It? Company’s New Teaser Strongly Hints

As the new Samsung foldable phones have made an official entry, OnePlus decided to steal some thunder and teased the name of its first foldable phone to maintain the hype. And this is not the usual name given to a foldable phone! Here’s a look at the details.

OnePlus Foldable Phone Name Teased

OnePlus, right before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, dropped in a tweet and suggested that its foldable smartphone will be called the OnePlus Open as opposed to the usual ‘Fold’ suffix one can expect for a phone that folds. To recall, it was earlier expected to be called the OnePlus V Fold.

While this isn’t a direct confirmation, we strongly believe that this is what OnePlus will call its Galaxy foldable contender. It is also suggested that it will most likely have an ‘open-like-a-book‘ mechanism to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold instead of the flip phones available in the market. We OPEN when others FOLD— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

In fact, the previously leaked renders indicate the same. It is shown that the device will come with a massive camera hump (like the OnePlus 11) and boast of the Hasselblad partnership for the cameras. Speaking of which, the OnePlus foldable is likely to have a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens, along with a 20MP selfie shooter for the outer display and a 32MP one for the inner display.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 chipset and could come with up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,800mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

The OnePlus Open is speculated to launch on August 29 in New York but there’s no confirmation on this or the price yet. What we know so far is that the launch will take place but the exact details are still awaited. We will ensure you get all the details when OnePlus confirms something. So, stay tuned. Also, what do you think about the OnePlus foldable’s possible name? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks