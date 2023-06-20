This Is What the OnePlus Foldable Phone Could Look Like!

OnePlus has already confirmed its intentions of getting into the foldable smartphone space and this is expected to happen this year, in a couple of months to be precise. And if you are already eager to see the alleged OnePlus V Fold, we now have its first-ever leaked images. Check them out below.

OnePlus V Fold Design Leaked

Tipster OnLeaks, in partnership with Smartprix, has shared some images of OnePlus’ first foldable. The images showcase a foldable phone, closing in a vertical fashion to rival the likes of the Oppo Find N2, the Pixel Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and even the upcoming Galaxy Fold 5.

It is seen featuring a massive rear camera hump resembling the one on the OnePlus 11, except it’s placed in the center. There’s a Hasselblad branding too, so, we can expect some interesting camera specs for the OnePlus foldable phone. The phone is spotted in black with a leather finish and there are chances there could be more options too. There’s a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button too. You can check out the image below.

Source: Smartprix/OnLeaks

As for the specs, the OnePlus V Fold is expected to boast high-end features and come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can get a 120Hz QHD+ primary display but there’s no word on the screen size. The phone could also house 50MP triple rear cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter, and possible support for 100W fast charging. Expect OxygenOS 13. The pricing details aren’t known but it would be interesting to see how OnePlus positions its first foldable!

The OnePlus V Fold is expected to arrive in the first half of August but there’s nothing concrete as of now. As the rumors have started building up, we can soon expect official details. So, stick around for further details, and do share your thoughts on the leaked renders of the OnePlus foldable phone in the comments below.

Featured Image: Smartprix/OnLeaks