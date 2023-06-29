Upcoming OnePlus Foldable In All Its Glory; Have A Look!

Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed its intentions to get into the foldable smartphone space. Since then, the buzz around the upcoming device has been quite noticeable. To fuel it further, a significant leak, ousted August as the device’s expected month of arrival. And now, to satiate your spiked interest, we bring you the full spec sheet and renders of the device in all its glory. Check them out below.

OnePlus Foldable Specs Leaked!

Tipster OnLeaks in partnership with MySmartPrice has shared key specifications of OnePlus’ first foldable. Based on what we know so far, looks like the device will arrive with top-of-the-line specs. Let’s dive deeper into it!

The OnePlus Fold will feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will be a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power the device. It will pack up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There could be a 4,800mAh battery with up to 100W fast wired charging.

At the back, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera array in the shape of a “left-aligned crescent moon,” housed within a massive circular camera module. It is expected to be backed by a Hasselblad-branded 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera, and another 48MP ultra-wide camera. The inner left-aligned punch-hole camera will be 20MP while the outer punch-hole will be a 32MP sensor. We can also expect Oxygen OS 13.1 based on Android 13.

Now, coming to the design, previously leaked renders showcase vertically and is expected to “close like a book,” much like the recently announced Google Pixel Fold and the Oppo Find N2, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5. You can notice the massive circular camera module at the back with the Hasselblad branding. Both the inner and the outer displays will have punch-hole selfie shooters. In total, expect to see 5 lenses on the device.

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrice

The renders also hint at a leather-finished back panel and an alert slider. We can see a “flush hinge mechanism” for the device, which suggests that when closed there will be a negligible gap between the two folded screens.

Although we have almost all the details for the debut OnePlus foldable, there’s no concrete evidence as of now. However, we can expect official details soon. So, stick around for further details, and do share your thoughts on the leaked renders and specs of the OnePlus foldable phone in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks/SmartPrix