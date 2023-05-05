OnePlus’s First Foldable Phone to Arrive in August

The foldable game is on! After Google recently teased the arrival of the Pixel Fold in a few days, it’s time for another brand to launch one to compete with Samsung, Oppo, and even Motorola. OnePlus recently confirmed that it will launch its foldable phone this year and now, we have some details on when exactly this may happen. Continue reading below to know more.

OnePlus Foldable Phone Launching Soon?

Reliable tipster Max Jambor suggests that OnePlus will take the drapes off of its first-ever foldable in August 2023. This timeline makes sense as OnePlus has mostly launched some of its phones, including last year’s OnePlus 10T in the same month. It could help it compete with the likes of the upcoming Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which by the way, is expected a little earlier this year. OnePlus' foldable phone is launching in… August! pic.twitter.com/cg3oWe83sQ— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 4, 2023

This comes after OnePlus teased the launch of its foldable phone later this year. Launching a foldable phone can be a tough ask for OnePlus considering it’s the first foldable device of the company. Especially compounded by the belief that this is going to be a completely new product and not just a rebrand of Oppo’s foldable.

Not much is known about the OnePlus foldable phone but it is expected to carry high-end specs like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a display with a high refresh rate, and flagship-level cameras. We can expect several foldable-centric software optimizations. We do not know what route OnePlus will follow with its foldable but we can expect the price to be competitive. However, do not expect it to be less by any means. OnePlus could also launch two foldable devices.

Things are yet to be made official. Hence, it would be best to wait for more details to arrive. Given that August isn’t too far, we can expect some official announcements soon. We will keep you posted on the details, so, stay tuned. Also, do tell us how you feel about the OnePlus foldable phone? Would you be interested in it? Do let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image Courtesy: OnePlus