OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Leaked as Launch Is Expected in July

Now that OnePlus has launched the premium OnePlus 11 and the semi-premium OnePlus 11R, it would be okay to expect the mid-range Nord CE 3 and even the more expensive Nord 3. The former has been leaked in the past and now we have some details on its entire spec sheet and the possible launch timeline. Have a look at the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Details Surface

Popular leakster OnLeaks has partnered with MySmartPrice this time to bring the OnePlus Nord CE 3’s spec sheet to the table. To recall, the phone’s specs were leaked last year too but this time, there are a few alterations. So… Following these changes, today I have the full specs sheet of which will ultimately be launched in July as the #OnePlusNordCE3 to share with you… 😏



On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/6ARlkYxaLW pic.twitter.com/G0DZOcb3qJ— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 2, 2023

The Nord CE 3 is expected to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. While earlier the phone was rumored to pack the Snapdragon 695 chipset, it is now believed to come with the Snapdragon 782G SoC, which can prove to be an upgrade from the Nord CE 2, which came with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. You can expect the RAM to go up to 12GB along with up to 256GB of storage.

On the camera front, there could be a 50MP main camera (unlike the Nord CE 2’s 64MP snapper), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This triple-rear camera setup could be accompanied by a 16MP selfie shooter. We have to see how well the camera system performs in comparison to its predecessor.

You can also expect a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, which would be faster than the Nord CE 2’s 65W SuperVOOC charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. A previous leak also hinted at the Nord CE 3 design, which included a punch-hole screen, flat edges, and big rear camera housings placed in a vertically-set rectangular bump.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch this July and is highly expected to be introduced alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 (which could also be called the OnePlus Ace 2V). This could come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 80W fast charging (earlier expected to have 150W fast charging), and more.

We are still awaiting some official details from OnePlus, so, it would be best to wait. We will keep you updated. Hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks