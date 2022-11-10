OnePlus Nord CE 3 Spec Sheet Leak Hints at Some Upgrades

OnePlus could be prepping to launch the Nord CE 2 successor, the Nord CE 3 soon. While the company is yet to reveal details on its plans, we now have a new leak, which gives us a look at the entire spec sheet of the phone. Here’s what to expect.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specs Leaked

OnLeaks, in collaboration with GadgetGang, has suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will bring in some upgrades over its predecessor. It could come with a bigger 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with support for a higher 120Hz refresh rate. However, there could be a compromise in the form of an LCD display. To recall, the Nord CE 2 comes with an AMOLED one.

Instead of a MediaTek chipset, the rumored spec sheet hints at a Snapdragon 695 chipset, much like the Nord CE 2 Lite. While it won’t be super smooth, we can expect decent performance. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department could also see some changes. It is believed that the Nord CE 3 will house a 108MP main camera (the Nord CE 2 has a 64MP primary shooter), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP selfie shooter is also expected.

The spec sheet includes a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which could prove a little faster than the 65W SuperVOOC charging. We can also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner instead of an in-display one. It is highly expected to run Android 12-based OxygenOS. There’s no word on the design yet.

We could be looking at a sub-Rs 30,000 price tag. As for the launch, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 could possibly arrive at the end of this year or maybe at the beginning of 2023. The Nord CE 2 came in February so the latter timeline could be a possibility. OnePlus is yet to make things official. So, it’s best to wait for more details. We will keep you posted, hence, stay tuned!

Featured Image: Representation of OnePlus Nord CE 2