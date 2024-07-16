Home > News > OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Launched at Rs 3,299 in India

Abubakar Mohammed
OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 3 Pro in its Summer Launch event alongside the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and OnePlus Nord 4 (review). The Buds 3 Pro is among the value-for-money offerings in the company’s portfolio of audio products. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

The Nord Buds 3 Pro comes in two colors – Starry Black and Soft Jade. Its case has a flatter egg-like design typical of most OPPO earbuds these days. The case weighs 38.2 grams, whereas each earbud weighs 4.4 grams.

OnePlus offers 12.4 mm dynamic drivers with the new offerings. The Buds 3 Pro comes with Smart Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to different levels based on background noise. OnePlus claims the buds can cancel up to 49 dB of noise and come with a transparency mode. There are 3 mics per earbud that can filter out wind and other noise during phone calls.

Moreover, there’s Bluetooth 5.4 support with Google Fast Pair support and Dual Pairing. However, the Nord Buds 3 Pro misses out on LHDC codec and Hi-Res audio support. Although, there is support for OnePlus’ Master EQ.

The battery capacity of the charging case is rated for 440 mAh whereas each earbud has a 58 mAh cell. OnePlus promises a total of 44 hours of playback and 12 hours with earbuds only, which is quite good. The case fast charges via Type-C and OnePlus claims 11 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge. Also, they’re IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

Nord Buds Water Resistance

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro costs Rs 3,299 and will be available on Amazon and Flipkart from July 20.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus’ new wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments section below.

