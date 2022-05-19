OnePlus Nord 2T with Dimensity 1300, 80W Fast-Charging Launched

OnePlus has finally launched the Nord 2T smartphone we have been hearing about for some time and even saw on an AliExpress listing. It is the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord 2 and also the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, which was announced recently. Here is a look at the details on its other features, price, and more.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T looks similar to its predecessor just with huge rear camera housings. It also has a corner-placed punch-hole screen, spanning 6.43-inches, again like the Nord 2. It is a Fluid AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+.

Talking about the internals, as mentioned earlier, OnePlus Nord 2T is the first smartphone in the world to arrive with the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The Dimensity 1300 chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which are the usual choices for a OnePlus phone.

There are three cameras at the back, including a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with EIS, and a 2MP B&W sensor. A 32MP selfie shooter with a Sony IMX615 sensor with EIS is also included. There are a number of camera features to try such as the Nightscape mode, AI Highlight Video, HDR, slow-motion videos in up to 96fps, Dual-view Video, Portrait mode, and more.

The device gets the capability to perform tasks with the help of a 4,500mAh battery. The battery supports 80W fast charging, which makes it the third OnePlus phone to support the capability. It runs OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 (promises 3 years of software updates). And surprisingly, the Nord 2T also retains the useful and much-loved alert slider, something that has been missing on recently launched OnePlus phones, including the affordable flagship OnePlus 10R.

Furthermore, the new Nord comes with an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC supports, and 5G support, along with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth version 5.2, USB Type-C port, and dual-SIM slots.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord 2T starts at £369 (~Rs 35,500) for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs £469 (~Rs 45,000). It will be available in two colorways, namely Gray Shadow and Jade Fog.

In addition, OnePlus has introduced the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the Nord Buds in the global markets, which have already been launched in India.