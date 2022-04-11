MediaTek Dimensity 1300 5G SoC Launched; Debuts with the OnePlus Nord 2T

MediaTek has added another 5G mobile chipset to its Dimensity line with the launch of its new Dimensity 1300 SoC. The chipset comes as a successor to last year’s Dimensity 1200 chipset and is based on the same 6nm architecture from TSMC. It is an octa-core processor and comes with a few significant upgrades over its predecessor. Let’s take a quick look at the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched

The new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC comes with eight cores, including four ARM Cortex-A78. Among these, there is an “Ultra” core that is clocked at 3GHz, while the other three are “Super” cores clocked up to 2.6GHz. The chipset also comes with four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that are clocked up to 2GHz. For graphical performance, the processor comes with a nine-core ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

MediaTek also says that its latest chipset comes with its latest HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology, which is an upgrade over the Dimensity 1200 SoC. The company says that the latest gaming technology brings several exclusive features like AI-VRS, Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth Hybrid 2.0, and improvements for TWS earbuds, thanks to the Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio.

The new Dimensity 1300 SoC also comes with a six-core APU 3.0 to provide improved AI capabilities. Furthermore, the chipset supports the company’s Imagiq Camera, which offers improved low-light image capture and 40% greater dynamic range in 4K HDR video capture than a standard 4K HDR video. As for the display, there’s support for up to a 168Hz refresh rate, a maximum screen resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, and MiraVision enhanced video playback.

Other than these, the chipset comes with a built-in 5G modem to offer super-fast 5G NR performance, dual 5G SIM capability, and mixed-duplex 5G carrier aggregation. Plus, it also comes with two special 5G modes, including a “5G Elevator Mode” and a “5G HSR Mode.” It also supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.2 technologies, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage.

Now, coming to the smartphones that will feature the latest Dimensity 1300 chipset, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be one of them. The chipset is tipped to debut with the said device in the coming weeks, with more devices to follow later in the year. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the Dimensity 1300 in the comments below.