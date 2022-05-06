OnePlus Nord 2T Seemingly Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 80W Fast Charging

OnePlus had already established that it will launch numerous Nord phones this year, and to fulfill that goal, the company has now silently introduced the rumored OnePlus Nord 2T in Europe. This is the first phone with the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and comes with a number of upgrades over last year’s Nord 2. Here are the details to know.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Specs and Features

The OnePlus Nord 2T has been found listed on AliExpress and the listing showcases a Nord 2-like design but with bigger camera housings at the back. These are encased in a rectangular camera hump and there’s a punch-hole screen upfront.

The listing reveals a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. This is similar to the Nord 2. As mentioned earlier, there is a Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, which is a successor to the Dimensity 1200 that powered the Nord 2. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing doesn’t show any other RAM+Storage configuration.

As for the cameras, the Nord 2T features a triple rear-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP B&W sensor. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter too. The camera department is also similar to the one seen on the phone’s predecessor.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging, much like the OnePlus 10 Pro. This is a significant upgrade to the 65W fast charging-supported Nord 2. It runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. The device supports Face Unlock, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more.

The Nord 2T comes in green and gray colorways.

Price and Availability

As per the AliExpress listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at $399 (around Rs 30,600) and is ready to be shipped to India too. However, you should know that OnePlus hasn’t made the Nord 2T official yet, and to get a confirmation, it’s best to wait for OnePlus to release some details on this.

We will keep you posted on further details. So, stay tuned, and meanwhile do let us know your thoughts on the new Nord phone in the comments below.