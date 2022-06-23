Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched in India; Starts at Rs 27,999

Poco has finally launched the Poco F4 5G in India and globally after a lot of teasers. The phone is claimed to be the ultimate Poco F1 successor and can safely be called the rebadged Redmi K40S, which was recently introduced in China. Have a look at the features, price, and more details.

Poco F4 5G: Specs and Features

The Poco F4 5G looks similar to the Redmi K40S and even the Redmi K50 phones and features flat edges and a rectangular camera setup that includes a circular island to house the cameras. The Poco F4 5G comes in Night Black and Nebula Green.

The front has a punch-hole screen, spanning 6.67-inch. It has a Samsung E4 display panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDRO10+, MEMC, and Dolby Vision too and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the helm, we get a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As for the rear cameras, there are three in number, including, a 64MP main camera with OIS (a first for Poco), an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The front has a 20MP selfie shooter. The various camera features include the Night mode, Panorama Selfie, Portrait mode, AI Skyscaping 4.0, AI Erase 2.0, Dual-View videos, slow-motion videos, Movie Filters, and more.

The Poco F4 5G gets its juice from a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 67W Turbo Charging. This is said to take 38 minutes to fully charge the phone.

There’s support for the LiquidCool Technology 2.0, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio (wireless too), dual stereo speakers, 10 5G bands, IP53 water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, X-axis linear vibration motor, NFC, an IR Blaster, and more. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Price and Availability

The Poco F4 starts at Rs 27,999 and competes with the likes of the iQOO Neo 6, the Realme GT Master Edition, and more. Here are all its prices.

6GB+128GB: Rs 27,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 29,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 33,999

As an introductory offer, the Poco F4 5G will be priced at Rs 23,999 (6GB+128GB), Rs 25,999 (8GB+128GB), and Rs 29,999 (12GB+256GB) after an instant discount of Rs 1,000 and a Rs 3,000 off on the use of SBI Bank cards. At the time of purchase, you can also get 2 months of free YouTube Premium and a year’s Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. It will be available via Flipkart, starting June 27.