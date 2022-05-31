iQOO Neo 6 5G with 80W Fast Charging Launched in India; Check out the Details!

iQOO has brought the latest Neo 6 5G phone to India, as announced previously. This is the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China earlier this month. To recall, there’s a high-end Neo 6, which comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. The one introduced in India comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, 80W fast charging, and more. Check out the details.

iQOO Neo 6 5G: Specs and Features

The iQOO Neo 6 5G gets an iQOO 9 Pro-like design but with a narrower rear camera hump. There are two color options to choose from, Dark Nova and Cyber Rage, both coming with dual-tone effects.

The front has a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a punch-hole positioned in the center. There’s support for a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1200Hz instant and 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The mid-range Snapdragon 870 chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also supports Extended RAM 2.0 functionality for an additional 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras, including a 64MP main snapper with OIS and auto-focus, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. You will be able to try out features like the Super Night mode, Portrait mode, Dual-View video, slow-motion videos, Long Exposure mode, Pop Art, Sound Zooming, and more.

The iQOO Neo 6 gets a 4,700mAh battery onboard, which supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging. This is claimed to fully charge the phone in about 32 minutes. It runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. iQOO confirms two years of major Android and three years of monthly security updates.

Other noteworthy features include a 4D Game Vibration with X-Axis Linear Motor, a 5-layer 36907mm² Cascade Cooling System, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port, OTG, and more.

Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 6 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. It is now available to buy via the company’s website and Amazon India.

People who are interested in buying the new iQOO Neo 6 can get flat Rs 3,000 off on ICICI Bank cards, up to Rs 3,000 on exchange, Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons, and the option to avail of no-cost EMI.

In addition to this, iQOO has also launched the iQOO Cooling Back Clip for heat release when the phone gets too warm and the iQOO Finger Sleeves for a convenient touch experience during long gaming sessions. While the Cooling Back Clip costs Rs 2,499, the Finger Sleeves retail at Rs 249.