OnePlus’ gaming mode is gaining support for floating windows. The company revealed the upcoming feature in a monthly OxygenOS FAQ post on OnePlus Forums today. As per the official post, OnePlus will add floating windows support on OnePlus 6 and later models. Users will be able to access the feature through the gaming tools box.

“In gaming tools box, you can not only get WhatsApp & Instagram floating windows but also switch on mis-touch prevention, screen recorder, notification, and Fnatic Mode,” wrote Gary C, OxygenOS Product Lead at OnePlus. The feature should come in handy for gamers and streamers.

As far as the availability is concerned, OnePlus will start testing the feature in the next open beta build for the OnePlus 7 series (7 and 7 Pro) and 7T series (7T and 7T Pro). If there are no major hiccups with the implementation, we could expect the company to roll out this feature in future updates for the stable build. We currently do not have an exact timeline for its release.

The gaming mode on OnePlus blocks unwanted interruptions and notifications while you’re playing games. There is an even aggressive Fnatic mode that blocks all calls and stops the secondary SIM to improve network connection. You can also play some mini-games, which were added recently, from the OnePlus Game Space app.

Alongside, OnePlus has confirmed that a bug which caused the overlap of character on Ambient Display in OnePlus 8 series has been resolved. OnePlus has fixed issues with the File manager and optimized the extended screenshot feature as well. The company has also answered a few other questions that you might be interested in, so go ahead and give them a read right here.