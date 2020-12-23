OnePlus continues to uphold its image of quickly updating its phones while testing new features via beta builds. The Open Beta 5 build for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro is currently rolling out to users. It not only fixes the bugs introduced in the previous build but also introduces a new gamer-friendly feature.

This new feature is called Rewind Recording and arrives as part of the Game Space. This feature allows users to quickly record the last 30 seconds of the gameplay (on-going or complete) with just the tap of a button. This means you will now be able to save your kill streaks or team wipes after they happen. You won’t need to stress the device by recording the gameplay while you are in the game.

How to use Rewind Recording Feature on OnePlus 8/ 8 Pro?

Once you’ve installed the latest Open Beta 5 build on your OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, open a game of your choice and swipe down from either the top left or right corner to access the Game Space.

Swipe through the available options to find the new ‘Rewind Recording’ feature. Tap to enable it. You will see a purple-color rewind icon on your screen. Now, when you think you’ve got outdone yourself during a session, just tap the rewind icon once to save the last 30 seconds of your gameplay.

While I do not have a OnePlus 8 device handy right now, you can check out how the Rewind Recording feature works in the video right here. The saved video clips can be viewed under the ‘Moments’ section.

Besides the Rewind Recording feature, the Open Beta 5 fixes many annoying bugs and updates the security patch level to December 2020. You will no longer face issues with message delivery and Bluetooth audio bugging out during a call.