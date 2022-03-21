OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9R Start Receiving Android 12-Based Oxygen OS 12 Update

OnePlus has announced to soon roll out the stable OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 to older devices like the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and the OnePlus 9R in India. It is currently seeding the update to open beta testers and it brings all the new Oxygen OS 12 features to these OnePlus devices. That includes customizable dark mode, privacy dashboard, and more. This will be in addition to the various new Android 12 features. Let’s take a look at the details.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 9T Receives Oxygen OS 12

According to separate posts on OnePlus’ Community Forum, the update packages for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and the 9T are currently rolling out to OBT (open beta test) users. They should be rolled out to the stable branch soon, according to the company.

The updates comes with the build number IN2011_11.C.11 (IN), IN2015_11.C.11 (NA) for OnePlus 8, IN2021_11.C.11 (IN), IN2025_11.C.11 (NA) for OnePlus 8 Pro, KB2001_11.C.11 (IN), KB2005_11.C.11 (NA) for OnePlus 8T, and LE2101_11.C.14 (IN) for the OnePlus 9R. While the OnePlus 8 series gets the North American versions of the updates, the OnePlus 9R has the Indian version as the device is India-exclusive.

As per the changelog (which is the same for all the four OnePlus devices), the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 9R get three levels of dark mode, new additions for the Shelf, new features for Canvas AOD, and a number of fixes. Check out the community forum posts, detailing the release of the Oxygen OS 12 updates for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and the 9R via the corresponding links to know more about them.

The company has started releasing the OxygenOS 12 update to many of its smartphones after it had to roll the update back for its flagship OnePlus 9 series due to a buggy release. However, the flagship series started receiving the Oxygen OS 12 soon after the company fixed the issues.

Plus, if you are wondering about the “Unified OS,” you should know that OnePlus recently confirmed that it is ditching the idea and will keep the much-loved Oxygen OS platform alive for its devices, going forward. In fact, OnePlus has also announced the upcoming Oxygen OS 13, which is soon to get a release.

Coming back to OxygenOS 12, before you go ahead and install the latest update, check out our in-depth article on the best new features in Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. You can also read our guide on how to install the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update to your OnePlus device from the link right here. Do let us know if you get the update and are willing to install it in the comments below!