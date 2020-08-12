As promised last week, OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 11 developer preview 3 for its flagship OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users across the globe. This announcement comes merely a day after the HydrogenOS 11 beta made its way to users in China. The biggest addition in this preview build will surely have to be the newly announced OxygenOS 11 features.

Yeah, OnePlus has already taken the wraps off HydrogenOS 11 to give us a sneak peek at what we can expect from its global software version – OxygenOS 11. This developer preview brings along new UI elements, one-handed design similar to Samsung’s One UI skin, and the much-awaited always-on display. The stock apps have also got some nifty new features, which have been listed down below.

The company made the announcement via an official blog post on Monday evening. It published the key changes that you can expect to see in OxygenOS 11 (still in preview) based on Android 11 on your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphone. Listed below are all of the new features that you will find in this build:

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

If you are eager to try out the new UI and features on your OnePlus phone, head to this link to download the Android 11 DP3 ZIP package. The company does caution the users about network and system stability issues with this build, so we suggest you wait for its Open beta build that’s coming next month.

We’ve already installed the developer preview on our OnePlus 8 Pro and will give you a closer look at all the new OxygenOS 11 features very soon. So, stay tuned to our website and YouTube channel for more amazing content.