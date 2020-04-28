When OnePlus revealed the Indian prices of the OnePlus 8 series last week, the company didn’t share the price of OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger that got launched in the US at $70. Now, the company has finally revealed the Indian pricing and it is priced at Rs. 3,990.

Just like the pricing of the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus has priced its wireless charger cheaper than it sells in the US. To put that in perspective, based on a rough direct translation, the US pricing of the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger converts to almost Rs. 5,300.

As the name signifies, the wireless charger offers up to 30W fast charging speeds. OnePlus claims the charger can easily charge a 4,510mAh battery up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

To keep the charger cool since wireless chargers are usually known to generate a lot of heat, OnePlus has added a cooling fan. The company says the fan gets as loud as 30dB.

If you’re concerned about the fan’s sound especially at night, you may use the smart night mode offered by the company that slows down the charging speed and switches off the fan at night.

The wireless charger supports Qi wireless charging standards but you will not be getting fast 30W charging speeds. That is, the charging will take place at a significantly slower 5W speed when you use OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger to charge other Qi-compatible devices.

The availability of the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 charger is not known yet. However, we could expect the wireless charger to go on sale alongside the OnePlus 8 series whenever the lockdown imposed in the country relaxes and the restriction on the sales of non-essential goods gets lifted.