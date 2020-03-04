A new report from TechRadar claims that the OnePlus 8-series will be unveiled in the second week of April, seemingly confirming recent rumors that the lineup will be announced earlier than usual. While the exact date remains a mystery, noted leakster, Ishaan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), says it might happen on April 14th. It will also apparently be a ‘global announcement’, meaning OnePlus is planning to release the device(s) simultaneously in most of its major markets around the world.

TechRadar India might be right about this. I was told the launch date is/around '14th April' for the #OnePlus8Series (after facing a slight delay)! I am so excited for these devices 🤩. Are you?https://t.co/qp158Wdv3H pic.twitter.com/b2iDefX7OA — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 3, 2020

In a separate tweet, Agarwal also claimed that the OnePlus 8 Pro will ship with 30W reverse wireless charging, making it the first smartphone from the brand to offer the feature. It’s not immediately clear, however, whether the OnePlus 8 will also come with the feature, but we’ll hopefully get that info in the days ahead. Meanwhile, the 8 Pro is also expected to to come with dual-band 5G support, which is to be expected from most flagships going forward.

Coming to the higher end OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, well, you know already that they will be getting 120hz Punch Hole Display. The 8 Pro will feature Dual 5G support for sure and will also get 30W Reverse Wireless Charging Support. Yes, both normal and Reverse.https://t.co/Kv7jtVuYO7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 4, 2020

It’s worth noting that OnePlus is also expected to launch a mid-range smartphone, tentatively called the OnePlus 8 ‘Lite’, alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8Pro this year, but it’s not immediately clear as to whether it will also be unveiled alongside the flagships at next month’s event. Neither TechRadar nor Agarwal has revealed any new info about any of the devices, but we’ll keep you informed about any new development in the coming days.

As things stand now, leaks, rumors and official teasers from OnePlus have revealed many key details about the upcoming OnePlus 8 lineup. The top dog in the series, the OnePlus 8 Pro, is expected to ship with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, a quad-cam setup at the back, a 6.65-inch panel with 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging.

Featured Image Courtesy: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles