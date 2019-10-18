No sooner has the OnePlus 7T Pro been launched officially, than leaks regarding its successor started showing up online. According to images published by 91Mobiles (courtesy: @OnLeaks), the device will be the first smartphone by the brand to offer a quad camera setup at the back and a punch-hole camera upfront. The renders also seem to show a curved screen akin to the ‘waterfall display’ found on the Vivo NEX 3 and the Huawei P30 Pro.

The report also reveals some of the key tech specs of the phone, suggesting it might be one of the most powerful handsets in the first half of next year. According to the leak, the device will ship with a 6.65-inch panel that will be a shade smaller than the 6.67-inch screen found on the 7T Pro, but will retain its predecessor’s 90Hz panel. The phone’s rear-camera panel is also said to include a 3D ToF sensor alongside what looks to be three standard image sensors and an LED flash.

As for the physical keys and ports, the Alert Slider and Power button can be seen on the right edge, while the Volume button can be seen on the left. At the bottom, there’s the USB Type-C port and a redesigned speaker grill, while the top edge sports a relatively clean look with only a small aperture for the noise-cancelling microphone.

There’s obviously no guarantee that the renders are for real, but given the track record of the tipster, it will be a bit of a surprise if they did turn out to be completely off the mark. The device is expected to be launched early next year, so we should start seeing more leaks in the weeks ahead.