OnePlus has started rolling out the latest stable build of OxygenOS to OnePlus 7 series and 7T series. The update bears the version number 10.3.3 in India and 10.0.11 in the global version and brings May security patches.

The most important feature OnePlus has added with this update is the support for 960fps slow-motion videos for 7T series. The feature was previously spotted in an open beta build earlier this month. Apart from that, the update comes with Dolby Atmos support for the recently-launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

Also, when OnePlus announced its partnership with Epic Games to bring 90 fps Fortnite to the OnePlus 8 series, the company said it would bring Epic Games to OnePlus Game Space in India. Well, this update brings that to Indian users and you can now access Epic Games right from OnePlus Game Space app. Take a look at the entire changelog below.

System OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality Optimized the volume adjustment to improve user experience Improved the battery life user experience Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Camera Supported the slow-motion recording at 720p at 960fps (7T series) Adding lens stain detection

Phone Newly added Epic Games in Game Space (India)



As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in phases and it might take a while until it reaches your OnePlus handset. If you haven’t received the update just yet, you should be getting it in the coming days.