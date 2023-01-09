OnePlus 7 and 7T Series Will No Longer Get Any Software Updates

If you are using the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7T, here’s some sad news. OnePlus will no longer release software updates for the 2019 OnePlus 7 and the 7T series, as revealed via a recent Community Forum post. Here’s all you need to know.

OnePlus recently released the OxygenOS 12 MP3 update for the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The announcement posts (1, 2) have now been edited to reveal that this was was the last update and these phones won’t get any updates, including security updates in the future.

The build includes the December 2022 Android security patch and improves the system stability and network connectivity too. This is now rolling out to users in India, the EU, and other global markets.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus 7 and the 7T series were supposed to get two major updates as per OnePlus’ previous update policy. Released back in 2019, they ended up getting three, though. The OnePlus 7 and the 7T series came with OxygenOS 9 and 10, respectively, and now have got OxygenOS 12.

So, if you own any of the aforementioned phones, it’s now time for you to move on and get a new phone, which has more years of updates left.

For those who don’t know, OnePlus recently changed its update cycle and revealed that it will now release four years of software updates for some of its phones, starting this year. The same was followed by Oppo to take on Samsung, which currently is the only one to offer quicker software updates. This comes after the company announced in 2021 that its flagship phones (OnePlus 8 and above) will get three years of updates.

So, what are your thoughts about the new OnePlus announcement? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.