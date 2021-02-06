Following the first OxygenOS 11 open beta build for OnePlus 7 and 7T series that gave users a taste of Android 11, OnePlus is now rolling out the second OxygenOS build for these phones. The phones in question include OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

Always-on Display on OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro

The main change on the new open beta build is the availability of always-on display(AOD). However, the feature is available just on the Pro models – OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro at this moment. In its release notes for OnePlus 7T, the company promises to bring the feature to the OnePlus 7 and 7T in subsequent releases.

Apart from AOD, the update optimizes the sliding effect of dynamic wallpaper and the adjusting intensity of auto-brightness. The company also says that the update has improved power consumption and camera. You can check out all the changes introduced in this new build from the official changelog below:

System Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper Improved power consumption in some scenarios Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar Fixed the issue that ‘Tips & Support’ is not displayed in the Settings

Camera Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode

Ambient Display Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature for OP7Pro and OP7TPro (Go to: Settings – Utilities – OnePlus Laboratory – Always-on ambient display)



If you’re already running the first open beta, you’ll get the new update as an OTA. As of this writing, OnePlus has not posted the download links of the update. You can check back later here for the OnePlus 7 series and here for the OnePlus 7T series.