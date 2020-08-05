OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update (10.0.7 [EU] and 10.3.4 [India & Global]) for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. Notably, it brings July security patch and support for OnePlus’ newly-launched OnePlus Buds. You get additional OnePlus-centric touch gesture controls and low latency while gaming on OnePlus Buds.

In addition, the update adds new clock customization styles on ambient display. You can choose the one you like the most from Settings-> Customization-> Clock style. There are a total of 10 clock styles to choose from.

Chromatic reading mode, a feature that was first introduced with the OnePlus 7T, has also made its way to the OnePlus 7 series in this update. You can enable it from Settings -> Display -> Reading mode -> Turn on reading mode -> Chromatic effect or use the QS toggle.

Take a look at the entire changelog, as listed by OnePlus in a new post on OnePlus Forums:

System Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style) Fixed the issue that double tap could not wake up the screen in some settings Updated Android security patch to 2020.07

Reading mode [OnePlus 7 series] Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings – Display – Reading mode – Turn on reading mode – Chromatic effect)

Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement

Network Fixed the wrong display of names of inserted SIM cards from different carriers



As always, the update is being rolled out in a staged fashion. It will be available for a limited number of users today, followed by a broader roll out over the coming days.