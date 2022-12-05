Alleged Official OnePlus 11 Render Leaks; Check It Out!

Back in September, we got the first look at the alleged OnePlus 11 Pro, which suggested that OnePlus will yet again go for just the Pro moniker. It was then revealed that the OnePlus 11 Pro will actually be called the OnePlus 11 and now, we have a look at the alleged official render of the phone and this could be it.

This Could Be the Final OnePlus 11 Design!

OnLeaks has collaborated with GadgetGang and showcased the ‘official’ image of the OnePlus 11. From the looks of it, the phone looks just like the OnePlus 11 Pro renders we saw earlier. Considering this new image is being termed official, this could be the final design of OnePlus’ 2023 flagship. Sooo… 3 months ago, I was first to reveal the design of the #OnePlus11.



10 days later, I unveiled its full specs sheet.



Today, I'm back from the Future again, bringing you the very first official look at that device…😏



On behalf of @GangGadget 👉🏻 https://t.co/2kNU57p6hT pic.twitter.com/EbTvCEaG7Y— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 5, 2022

The smartphone is seen with a huge rear camera hump placed like a semi-circle. This appears like the amalgamation of the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 10 Pro design. It is suggested that the OnePlus 11 will be available in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors, much like the 10 Pro. The bump has a glossy finish while the back panel seems to have a OnePlus 10 Pro-like finish.

We can also see the Hasselblad branding at the back and the possibility of the famous alert slider. There’s no image of the front but if we go by previous renders, it could have a corner-placed punch hole. You can check out the image below to see it for yourself.

Image: OnLeaks x GadgetGang

It is also revealed that the OnePlus 11 is expected with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display as leaked earlier. Support for a 120Hz refresh rate is highly expected. The phone will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as confirmed by the company recently.

The OnePlus 11 is said to support up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The rear cameras assortment could include a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens, along with a 16MP selfie shooter. The device is also expected to get a 5,000mAh battery onboard with support for 100W fast charging. While this is faster than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 80W charging, it is slower than the OnePlus 10T‘s 150W charging support. Expect OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 too.

One thing to note here is that OnePlus is yet to reveal official details regarding the OnePlus 11 and given the expected ‘early 2023’ launch timeline, we can soon get to hear some details. So, stay tuned for further updates, and don’t forget to share your thoughts about the OnePlus 11 design in the comments below.

Featured Image: OnLeaks