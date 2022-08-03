OnePlus 10T 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150W Fast Charging Launched in India

OnePlus has made the OnePlus 10T 5G official in India and the global markets today. This phone revives the company’s “T” series and is its second flagship of 2022, joining the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus 10T comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and loads more. Here are all the details to know.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Specs and Features

The OnePlus 10T is cut from the same cloth as the OnePlus 10 Pro and goes for a huge rear camera hump. Although, the display punch-hole is now present in the center as opposed to the corner-placed punch-hole of the 10 Pro. Another major difference to notice is the missing Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Why, you ask? Well, OnePlus envisions the 10T as a performance-centric device, and hence, it has decided to pack the latest Snapdragon chipset and let go of the Hasselblad collaboration for this one.

The phone also misses out on the famous alert slider, much like the OnePlus 10R. The company says that the alert slider was nixed to fit more components inside, but this change may not end up being liked by many.

The front of the OnePlus 10T boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1300 nits of brightness, and more. As mentioned earlier, there’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood, and for handling tasks with more ease, OnePlus offers up to 16GB of RAM for the first time ever. The handset also comes with up to 512GB of storage.

The camera department, despite the lack of Hasselblad tricks, is said to deliver good performance. The OnePlus 10T includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 119.9 degrees, and a 2MP macro camera (we are not sure why a Rs 50,000 phone has a worthless 2MP macro camera). The front camera stands at 16MP. There are various camera features that help these cameras work their magic, including the new Image Clarity Engine (ICE), HDR 5.0, enhanced Nightscape mode, 10-bit color support, and more.

As already confirmed, the OnePlus 10T is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition fast charging, which can provide a day’s charge in 10 minutes. The Endurance Edition supports charging outlets rated at 220 volts or above but is limited to Europe, India, and more regions. There’s support for battery-focused features like Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, among others.

The phone runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and comes with a 3D VC Liquid Cooling system, X-axis linear motor, 360-degree Antenna System and Smart Link, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 10T 5G starts at Rs 49,999 in India and rivals the recent iQOO 9T and even the Asus ROG Phone 6. Here’s a look at the prices of all its models.

8GB+128GB: Rs 49,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 54,999

16GB+512GB: Rs 55,999

The smartphone is now up for pre-order in India and will be available to buy from the company’s website, Amazon India, and leading retail stores, starting August 6. So are you interested in buying the OnePlsu 10T? Let us know in the comments below.