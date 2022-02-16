OnePlus 10 Pro Global and India Launch Dates Leaked

Ever since OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 10 Pro in China, we have been waiting for this 2022 flagship phone to reach the global markets, especially India. As it turns out, this might happen really soon as we now have leaked information on the global and India launch dates of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here’s a look at the details.

When Will OnePlus 10 Pro Launch in India?

A recent leak suggests that the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching globally and in India next month, March 16 or March 17 to be precise. While the exact launch date is unknown, it is said that all our doubts will be cleared tomorrow (February 17), which is when the Chinese giant will announce the OnePlus 10 Pro launch date.

This will happen at the Nord CE 2 5G launch event in India, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 pm. The rumored date corroborates the previous leaks, which hinted at a March or April launch. Hence, there are chances it might turn true. It is also reported that the OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale in India via Amazon India somewhere around Holi, which is in the third week of March.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

Since the phone has already launched in China, we already know the complete specs sheet of the OnePlus 10 Pto. To recall, the device has a new design with a big camera bump and punch-hole screen, which spans 6.7-inches. It is a QHD+ flexible curved AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 tech, support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The phone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For the cameras, OnePlus has again collaborated with Hasselblad for the new Hasselblad Pro mode with improved natural color calibration. It also supports a new Fisheye mode, 12-bit RAW photos, LOG format for easy editing, Movie mode, and more. There are three rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera with a custom Sony IMX789 sensor and support for OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with support for a 150-degree field of view (FoV) and a default 110-degree FoV, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3.3x optical zoom. The front camera stands at 32MP.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired Super Flash Charge and 50W wireless charging. It will run Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top (as expected previously). Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Dolby Atmos, and more. It is likely to start at under Rs 70,000.

We shall let you know the details once we get them. So, stay tuned for further information.