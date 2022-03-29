OnePlus 10 Pro Will Sadly Be Limited to 65W Fast Charging in North America

OnePlus is all set to unveil its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro in the global market after launching the device in China earlier this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with various advanced features, including support for 80W fast charging for the first time in a OnePlus device. However, ahead of the global launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the North American model of the OnePlus 10 Pro will miss out on the 80W fast charging tech. Here’s why!

OnePlus 10 Pro NA Models to be Limited to 65W Fast Charging

OnePlus recently took to its official support forum to confirm that while the European and the Indian variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro will support 80W SuperVOOC charging out-of-the-box, the North American models won’t. Although it is good news for Indian and European customers, it is a bummer for Americans as 80W fast charging support is one of the key features of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Now, the reason for this limitation is that the standard power outlets in North America support 110 or 120-volt AC power. However, the 80W SuperVOOC charging technology does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC outlets. Hence, even with the 80W charger, users will not be able to charge their OnePlus 10 Pro at its full potential.

Instead, the North American models will arrive with support for 65W SuperVOOC charging, which is the same as the OnePlus 9 Pro’s Warp Charge 65T technology. This is still considerably faster as it is claimed to deliver a full charge in about 29 minutes.

That said, it is currently unknown whether it will affect the pricing of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the North American region or not.

Nonetheless, NA customers will get all the other upgrades of the OnePlus 10 Pro like the 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, the Hasselblad-branded triple cameras, and loads more. Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro in North America will still get support for 50W wireless charging that can fully charge the device in around 47 minutes.

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch globally and in India on March 31, which is two days from now. The pre-orders have already begun and people doing so will get a free OnePlus Buds Pro in the US. So, will you buy the OnePlus 10 Pro in North America with the reduced fast charging speeds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.