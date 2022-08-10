OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 Update

OnePlus announced its next-gen software skin, OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13 during the OnePlus 10T launch earlier this week. The company had then revealed that OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first device to get the OxygenOS 13 update. And today, the OnePlus 10 Pro is ready to give users a taste of the upcoming update, thanks to the availability of the OxygenOS 13 Beta 1 update. Let’s look at the changes you will experience in this OS.

First OxygenOS 13 Beta Build is Here!

The company announced the release of the first OxygenOS 13 Open Beta build for the OnePlus 10 Pro through an official community post. It is based on Android 13 and brings a new Aquamorphic design in tow. Further, it has revealed that the OOS 13 build is currently available only for 10 Pro users in India and North America. Users in the EU will have to wait a while to test the latest features due to some software differences.

We have already installed the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta on our device, and here’s a quick look at the home screen, notifications/ quick settings panel, and the settings app. As you can see here, the software has completely lost its distinct OxygenOS identity and simply surrended to the ColorOS design philosophy under Oppo and is in stark contrast to OnePlus’ remarks from earlier this year. The company had then said that it has listened to community feedback, and it will retain some OxygenOS elements and UI standards, but alas, it doesn’t seem like it.

You can head over to OnePlus’ official community post linked below to check out the complete changelog. And since it is a beta build, you are bound to encounter some software-breaking bugs and issues. So we suggest you not to install this beta build on your daily driver.

How to Install OxygenOS 13 Beta 1 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The company has made the OxygenOS 13 beta 1 OTA builds available on its forum post, which you can access using the link attached here. Remember to download the build based on your region and update your device to OxygenOS 12 version (A.15) before moving to the steps below:

Download the latest ROM ZIP package from the community post linked above.

Copy the ROM ZIP package file to the phone’s storage. We suggest downloading the ROM directly on your phone to avoid the hassle of moving files between your PC and smartphone.

Then, go to “Settings -> About device -> Software Version -> Click Build number 7 times” Enter the password to enable the developer mode.

Now, go to “Settings -> About device -> Up to date -> Click the three-dot icon -> Local install”. After that, click on the corresponding installation package -> Extract -> Upgrade to install the ROM package.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. And well, you have successfully installed OxygenOS 13 beta 1 on your OnePlus 10 Pro.